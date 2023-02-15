10-kg poppy husk seized

Sangrur: The police have arrested two women — Kulwinder Kaur and Manjit Kaur — and seized 10-kg poppy husk from their possession. “We have registered a case and investigating the matter,” said ASI Jaspal Singh. TNS
14 nabbed for gambling
Abohar: The police arrested 14 persons from a hotel on the Suratgarh-Hanumangarh bypass on Monday night. A total of Rs 4.35 lakh cash was confiscated from them along with 3 SUVs. The suspects were indulged in gambling. TNS
Three peddlers arrested
Abohar: The police seized 140-gm smack from Ramesh Jat, alias Dholu, and Deepak Jat, alias Deepu, and the duo was held under the NDPS Act. Mukesh Sihag of Ramka village was held and 7-gm heroin was seized from him near Dhannasar village. OC
Ex- journalist held for murder
Moga: A 29-year old former journalist of a vernacular newspaper has allegedly killed his wife and kept her body locked in his house for three days, the police said. The suspect, Rohit Sharma, was arrested at Baghapurana town on Tuesday.
