Rs 10 lakh reward on Goldy Brar, Dhillon

Chandigarh, July 2

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday issued a public notice announcing a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for terrorist Goldy Brar, a key accused in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case and an affiliate of the Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang.

The NIA also announced Rs 10 lakh reward for information regarding another wanted gangster Gurpreet Singh Dhillon, alias Goldy Rajpura. He is wanted in cases of firing at the house of a Chandigarh businessman in March this year and extortion.

The public notice said Goldy Brar was suspected to be based in Canada or the US. It said the identity of the person providing information leading to the arrest of either of them would be kept secret.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Arms Act against accused Satwinder Singh, alias Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, of Muktsar Sahib and accused Gurpreet Singh, alias Goldy Dhillon, alias Goldy Rajpura, of Rajpura.

Goldy Brar is now among the top 25 most wanted fugitives. A statement issued by the Canadian authorities last year said the country’s ‘Be On Look Out’ programme has updated its list of 25 most wanted criminals.

Goldy Brar had allegedly claimed the responsibility for the murder of Moosewala and has been on the run since then. As per Interpol, Goldy Brar, 30, is facing murder, criminal conspiracy and supply of illegal firearms. Already a Red Corner notice, which allows the arrest of a fugitive, has been issued against him.

