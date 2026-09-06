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Home / Punjab / 10 lakh wheat bags lie in the open

10 lakh wheat bags lie in the open

Face damage risk

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, Updated At : 01:36 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Wheat bags lie in the open at a temporary yard in Fazilka.
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Nearly 10 lakh bags of wheat, weighing 50 kg each, are lying in the open at temporary yards of commission agents in Fazilka due to an alleged shortage of storage space.

Sources said wheat was stored at more than 10 open low-lying yards belonging to arhtiyas. The procurement agencies, on behalf of the FCI, had shifted the freshly procured wheat to these temporary mandi yards from April 1 due to a shortage of space in designated godowns.

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The stocks were supposed to be shifted within 30-45 days, before the onset of the monsoon, to prevent any damage. However, these remain lying in the open.

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The approved temporary yards are managed and used by commission agents during the peak paddy procurement season when the grain market reaches full capacity.

Fazilka Arhtiya Association president Sanjeev Sachdeva, alias Goldy, said the association had written to Preeti Yadav, General Manager, FCI, Punjab region, seeking immediate shifting of the stocks before the paddy season began on October 1.

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He said scanty rainfall in Fazilka during the monsoon proved to be a blessing, as heavy rain could have caused significant damage to the wheat.

Hemant Meena, Manager (Movement), FCI, Ferozepur, said the yards would be cleared after September 15 following the availability of sufficient goods trains, as assured by the authorities concerned.

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