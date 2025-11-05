DT
Home / Punjab / 10 life lessons by Guru Nanak

10 life lessons by Guru Nanak

Guru Nanak Dev (1469-1539)

article_Author
Sarabjeet Singh Kanwal
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:38 AM Nov 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Gurdwara Janamasthan, Nankana Sahib, Pakistan, is the birthplace of Guru Nanak
Ushering in a new dawn of spiritual awareness and moral values, Guru Nanak Dev's message was simple yet profound—faith should bring hearts together, not set them apart. His birth anniversary, or Parkash Purb, is celebrated with great fervour on November 5. The 10 nuggets of wisdom the Guru offered are part of his timeless teachings. These are:

Kirat karna: Guru Nanak taught that one must earn a livelihood with honesty and diligence, free from greed, corruption, and exploitation.

Naam japna: Naam japna is not just the repetition of the Divine Name, but it also involves living in harmony with the eternal being through pure thoughts, noble actions, and a loving heart. Guru Nanak taught that true happiness flows not from intoxicants, but from joyfully immersing the soul in the uplifting hymns and soulful music that celebrate the Divine.

Vand ke chhakna: By encouraging dasvandh—donating one-tenth of one’s income—Guruji encouraged sharing and inspired a culture of generosity. This principle ensures that no one sleeps hungry.

Oneness of humanity: Guru Nanak revealed the truth of Ik Onkar—the concept of One God who resides in every heart. He rejected barriers of caste, creed, and gender, and demonstrated equality through Sangat and Pangat, where all sit together, share langar, and sing Gurbani.

Honour women: At a time when women were denied dignity, Guru Nanak’s voice rose in their defence: “Why call her inferior, from whom kings are born?”

Seva: Serving selflessly purifies the heart. True service springs from love, not from desire for reward or recognition. Through seva, one rises above ego and selfishness, finding joy in uplifting others. In serving humanity, one serves the Divine.

Humility and sweetness: Guru Nanak taught that if everything happens according to God’s will, there is no place for ego. Sweetness in speech and gentleness in conduct overcome pride, anger, and hypocrisy. Ego isolates the soul from the divine, while humility connects it to God.

Accept God’s will: True peace, Guru Nanak said, arises from accepting bhaana—the Divine will. Contentment blossoms when we cease resisting what life brings and show gratitude for what we have, rather than grieving over what we lack. His bani guide us towards mental resilience, empowering to weather both adversity and joy with balance and poise, avoiding the pitfalls of depression as well as excessive elation.

Revere nature: Guru Nanak saw the Divine reflected in nature. By referring to air as guru, water as father, and earth as great mother, he reminded us that protecting nature is a sacred duty.

Shun superstitions: Guru Nanak rejected hollow rituals and superstitions, advocating a life rooted in truth, compassion, and righteous action. He said religion must be lived, not merely performed.

The truest way to celebrate Gurpurb is to live by his teachings and to uphold humanitarian values.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

