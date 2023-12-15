10 nabbed with 22 illegal arms

Ludhiana, December 14
The Khanna police claimed to have busted two gangs involved in the supply of illegal weapons with the arrest of 10 persons.
Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said they had seized 22 illegal weapons from the possession of the accused identified as Gurlal Singh, alias Sajan of Hothian village, Tarn Taran, Mandeep Singh of Tarn Taran, Rakshit Sahni of Amritsar, Abhinav Mishra, alias Anuj of Khargon, MP, Kamal Badole of Khargon, MP, Kuldeep Singh of Singhana village, MP, Tejinder Singh, alias Sabi of Batala, Arjinder Singh, alias Joban of Khanpur village, Amritsar, Rajanpreet Singh of Khanpur village and Baljinder Singh, alias Jind of Bhikhowal village, Gurdaspur.
The SSP said on December 1, cops detained Gurlal and Mandeep which led to the seizure of four country-made pistols of .32 bore from them.
During further questioning, the accused admitted that they had purchased these weapons from Rakshit of Amritsar, said Kondal, adding that Rakshit was earlier arrested by the Khanna police on November 25 under the Arms Act along with three weapons, and was again brought on production warrant. During questioning, he admitted that he had purchased weapons from Kuldeep, Abhinav and Kamal of Khargon, MP. Kondal said a team was sent to MP and two pistols were seized from Abhinav, five each from Kamal and Kuldeep. The SSP said Abhinav was also declared a proclaimed offender in a case registered in Jalandhar.
SP (Investigations) Pragya Jain said on December 6, the police team nabbed Rajinder and Arjinder and seized five pistols from them. On their disclosures, Rajanpreet of Amritsar and Baljinder Singh of Gurdaspur were arrested with an illegal pistol.
