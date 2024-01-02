10 Nihangs booked for killing youth at Faridkot

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, January 1

After an 18-year-old alleged drug addict was beaten to death at a de-addiction centre at Patto Hira Singh village of the Nihal Singh Wala in Moga, the police have booked 10 Nihangs for the murder of the youth.

While one Nihang, Sukhpal Singh, alias Sukha Nihang, has been named in the case, the police are investigating the case to identify the other suspects, said Nihal Singh Wala SHO Amandeep Singh.

It has been learnt that the Taruna Dal of Nihangs was running a rehabilitation centre in Patto Hira Singh village.

In a complaint to the police, Randeep Singh, the elder brother of deceased Navdeep Singh, alleged that a few days ago, his brother was spotted by some Nihangs at Minia village and they took him to the de-addiction centre. After keeping him at the centre for a week, the suspects sent Navdeep for collecting food from the village as a religious duty on a motorcycle on Sunday.

Once out of the centre, Navdeep reached the adjoining town of Nihal Singh Wala, from where he called his family and told them that he would not return to the centre because he was being harassed there, the FIR read.

It has been alleged that after tracing Navdeep in Nihal Singh Wala, the suspects, led by Sukhpal Singh, gave him a severe thrashing and took him back to the centre. Navdeep was again beaten up at the centre and when his condition deteriorated, he was taken to a private clinic in Nihal Singh Wala. From there, he was shifted to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Sources in Patto Hira Singh village said the unauthorised de-addiction centre in the village was opened in a closed school building and many addicts were admitted there.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridkot #Moga