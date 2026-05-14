10 nominations filed for civic poll on Day 1

The nomination process for the Punjab’s municipal corporation and council elections began on a slow note on Wednesday, with only 10 nomination papers filed across the state on the opening day.

Advertisement

No nominations were filed for any of the municipal corporations on the first day. According to details available with The Tribune, five nomination papers were submitted for the Zira Municipal Council and one for the Malerkotla Municipal Council. In the nagar panchayat category, three nominations were filed for Kot Isse Khan and one

Advertisement

for Bhikhiwind.

Advertisement

All political parties are still engaged in finalising candidates. The last date for filing nomination papers is May 16.

Polling for eight municipal corporations, 76 municipal councils and 21 nagar panchayats across Punjab will be held on May 26, while the results will be declared on May 29.

Advertisement

Aspiring candidates have reportedly been lobbying with senior party leaders to secure party ticket. The ongoing political tension between the ruling AAP and the BJP is expected to play out in these elections as well. All political parties are viewing the municipal elections as a “semi-final” ahead of the state Assembly poll.

According to the election schedule, scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on May 18, while candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations on May 19.