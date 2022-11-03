10 Punjab and Haryana High Court judges take oath of office

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

An advocate and nine judicial officers from Punjab and Haryana were today administered oath as Punjab and Haryana High Court judges. At a simple but impressive ceremony, Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha administered oath to advocate Kuldeep Tiwari and judicial officers Gurbir Singh, Deepak Gupta, Amarjot Bhatti, Ritu Tagore, Manisha Batra, Harpreet Kaur Jeewan, Sukhvinder Kaur, Sanjiv Berry and Vikram Aggarwal.

The ceremony was attended by sitting and retired judges of the high court, bureaucrats, relatives and advocates. The number of women judges has now gone up to 13. District and Sessions Judge Ramesh Chander Dimri also took over as the High Court Registrar-General, while Barnala District and Sessions Judge Kamaljit Lamba assumed the charge of Registrar (Vigilance) in the High Court.

The number of judges now has gone up to 66 against the sanctioned strength of 85. National Judicial Data Grid figures reveal that the high court has more than 4,49,693 pending cases, including 1,67,817 criminal matters. It is suspected that many of the petitioners in these cases have died.