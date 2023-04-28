10% relief to farm workers too, says CM

Tribune News Service

Bundala (Jalandhar), April 27

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the state government would bring a new law to give 10 per cent compensation to farm labourers for crop losses. He said a proposal regarding the new law would be taken up in Cabinet meeting tomorrow.

Earlier the government had announce compensation for farmers hit by rains.

Addressing a road show at Bundala (Phillaur) in support of Jalandhar bypoll candidate Sushil Rinku, the CM said the hailstorm impacted labourers equally hence the government would compensate them also for their losses due to unseasonal rains.

The CM said, “We will give 10 per cent to farm labourers also, hailstorm and rain affected them also.” The CM addressed road shows at Phillaur and Adampur today amid a barrage of yellow and blue party flags put up all across the road and huge party posters put up in violation of the model code of conduct.