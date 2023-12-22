10 students of govt schools visit Japan

Chandigarh, December 21
As part of the SAKURA Science Exchange programme, 10 students from government schools across the state visited Japan to gain first-hand knowledge of science, technology and cultural values of the nation.
Noting that the students learned about Japanese science and culture in just a few days during the program, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said the students would be invited to the Punjab Legislative Assembly to be felicitated with Rs 11,000 each in order to promote servitude to Punjab and the country.
