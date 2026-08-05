Police have registered a case against 10 undertrial prisoners lodged at the Central Modern Jail in Faridkot following a security breach involving the recovery of a mobile phone and damage to a prison CCTV camera.

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According to jail authorities, during a routine search and surveillance operation inside the barracks, officials recovered a mobile phone allegedly being shared by the 10 inmates. The accused also allegedly damaged a CCTV camera installed inside the premises in an attempt to evade surveillance.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that all 10 inmates were using the shared mobile phone to communicate with people outside the jail and had disabled the CCTV camera to conceal their activities.

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Following a complaint by the jail administration, the local police registered a fresh FIR against all 10 undertrials. Further investigation is underway to determine how the mobile phone was smuggled into the prison.

10 undertrials booked after mobile phone seized, CCTV vandalised at Faridkot Modern Jail