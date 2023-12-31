10 years on, PGI satellite centre eludes residents of Ferozepur; foundation stone laid 4 times

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, December 30

As another year goes by, the hopes of residents of this border region to get specialised healthcare facilities remain a distant dream as even after 10 years of its allocation way back in 2013, the PGI Satellite Centre remains a ‘non-starter’ for reasons best known to the authorities concerned.

Sangrur centre already operational A similar centre announced for Sangrur at the same time in 2013 has already started functioning, but the project to set up a PGI satellite centre in Ferozepur has still not seen the light of the day, leading to resentment among residents.

Residents recall the fateful day of January 5 last year, when after an inordinate delay Prime Minister Narendra Modi was about to finally lay the foundation stone of this Rs 500-crore project. However, he too had to return after his way was blocked by the protesters on the outskirts of the city.

Four times the foundation stone laying ceremony of this project has been planned and later cancelled. The only development all these years has been the installation of a signboard and construction of a boundary wall to secure the land, besides some approach roads. However, the construction of the project has not started yet, which is perhaps waiting for some VVIP to come and do the honours. A few months back, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had planned to come here to lay the foundation stone after the PM visit ‘fiasco’, however, his visit also became victim of BJP’’s internal squabbling.

In contrast, a similar centre announced for Sangrur at the same time in 2013 has already started functioning, but the project to set up a PGI satellite centre here has still not seen the light of the day leading to resentment among residents. From prayers to protest, and from candle marches to signature campaigns, the residents under the banner of ‘PGI Banao Sangharsh Samiti’ has been raising its voice at all platforms and virtually requesting every leader to get things expedited, but in vain.

Besides, the state government had consumed almost seven years in providing a suitable chunk of land for the project, which remained mired in controversies for one reason or another. In September 2021, the request for proposal for the construction of this centre was issued and the tenders were floated in the first week of October 2021, but the construction of its building has not started yet as the project has been waiting for a formal ground-breaking ceremony.

Earlier, a credit war had erupted following the release of the e-tender document for the construction of the centre on which an estimated Rs 235.55 crore are likely to be spent in the first phase.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ferozepur #PGI Chandigarh