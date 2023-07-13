Rs 100 cr approved for flood relief: Minister

Tribune News Service

Ropar, July 12

Punjab Water Resources Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has released Rs 33.50 crore from the disaster management fund and in addition to it also approved the release of another Rs 71 crore.

Hayer said many areas of Punjab had to bear the brunt of flood. He had visited spots where Siswan and Budhki rivers damaged canals and washed out roads.

The Minister said the department has made full preparations. The situation is under control and people need not panic. The flood-affected people in the district have been lodged in relief camps, where their food and accommodation have been fully arranged.

