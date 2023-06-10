 Rs 100 cr high-security digital jail to come up near Ludhiana: CM : The Tribune India

Rs 100 cr high-security digital jail to come up near Ludhiana: CM

Says will equip police force with anti-drone tech

Rs 100 cr high-security digital jail to come up near Ludhiana: CM

CM Bhagwant Mann felicitates a jail warder at Ladda Kothi in Sangrur on Friday. tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Ladda Kothi (Sangrur), June 9

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced the construction of a high-security digital jail near Ludhiana on 50 acres of land to hear cases of dreaded criminals at the prison complex.

Addressing a gathering after handing over appointment letters to jail warders at Ladda Kothi in Sangrur, the CM said Rs 100 crore had been approved by the Centre to set up this digital jail near Ludhaina.

hearing of Dreaded criminals in Jail

  • Judges to have separate cabins to hear the cases of hardcore criminals in the jail complex
  • Govt to modernise the police force on scientific lines and tackle cybercrime with the help of Google

He said the judges would be provided separate cabins in the jail to hear the cases pertaining to the hardcore criminals within the jail complex.

Mann said the Jail Department would soon have its ultra-modern office in Mohali. He said efforts were underway to modernise the Punjab Police on scientific lines and tackle cybercrime with the help of Google.

Mann said high-tech jammers and other gadgets were being installed in jails to check use of mobile phones by criminals.

The CM pointed out that the Punjab Police would be equipped with anti-drone technology to keep tabs on Pakistani drones.

He said Rs 4.5 crore would be provided for laying synthetic track and an ultramodern hostel would be constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore at Ladda Kothi in Sangrur.

He said 351 new posts would be created in the Prisons Department along with construction of a special women jail.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur

2
Haryana

4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt

3
Nation

Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names

4
Nation

Mumbai murder accused, victim were married; he claims she committed suicide: Cops

5
Nation

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

6
Punjab

Punjab's AAP govt hires consultant to shift from paddy-wheat cycle

7
Amritsar

SGPC objects to scene in Sunny Deol's movie Gadar-2

8
Punjab

Punjab to construct high-security digital jail near Ludhiana

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh to get 65 key projects worth Rs 669 cr by Oct-end

10
World

Donald Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president

Don't Miss

View All
Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Top News

Bill in works, big tech to pay for news

Bill in works, big tech to pay for news

New legislation aims to regulate Net | Wants Google, Faceboo...

Donald Trump indicted for federal crime

Donald Trump indicted for federal crime

First US ex-Prez to face such ignominy

3 die in fresh Manipur violence; CBI registers 6 FIRs, forms SIT

3 die in fresh Manipur violence; CBI registers 6 FIRs, forms SIT

ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI

ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI

On world tour, Altman has pushed for IAEA-like agency to mon...

70 tubewells in Ropar village go dry, illegal mining to blame

70 tubewells in Ropar village go dry, illegal mining to blame


Cities

View All

‘Dhadis’, SGPC on warpath over performance hours

‘Dhadis’, SGPC on warpath over performance hours

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

Chandigarh University student dies, 2 cousins hurt in Kharar hit-&-run

PGI’s critical care block to have its own MRI, CT scan machines

Chandigarh to apprise Haryana Police of Sub-Inspector’s conduct

Chandigarh’s ‘tough cop’ takes voluntary retirement

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

National Lok Adalat on September 9

Webinar on way to get research grants at Punjabi University, Patiala

2 held with poppy husk