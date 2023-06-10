Rs 100 cr high-security digital jail to come up near Ludhiana: CM

Tribune News Service

Ladda Kothi (Sangrur), June 9

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced the construction of a high-security digital jail near Ludhiana on 50 acres of land to hear cases of dreaded criminals at the prison complex.

Addressing a gathering after handing over appointment letters to jail warders at Ladda Kothi in Sangrur, the CM said Rs 100 crore had been approved by the Centre to set up this digital jail near Ludhaina.

hearing of Dreaded criminals in Jail Judges to have separate cabins to hear the cases of hardcore criminals in the jail complex

Govt to modernise the police force on scientific lines and tackle cybercrime with the help of Google

He said the judges would be provided separate cabins in the jail to hear the cases pertaining to the hardcore criminals within the jail complex.

Mann said the Jail Department would soon have its ultra-modern office in Mohali. He said efforts were underway to modernise the Punjab Police on scientific lines and tackle cybercrime with the help of Google.

Mann said high-tech jammers and other gadgets were being installed in jails to check use of mobile phones by criminals.

The CM pointed out that the Punjab Police would be equipped with anti-drone technology to keep tabs on Pakistani drones.

He said Rs 4.5 crore would be provided for laying synthetic track and an ultramodern hostel would be constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore at Ladda Kothi in Sangrur.

He said 351 new posts would be created in the Prisons Department along with construction of a special women jail.