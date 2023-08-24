Ludhiana: Rs 100-cr scam unearthed in Panchayat Department

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, August 23

After the Pathankot land scam, another scam has rocked the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats as six sarpanches from Ludhiana villages in connivance with department officials have withdrawn Rs 100 crore from panchayat accounts.

The issue pertains to Gram Panchayat, Salempur, Salkiana, Bounkar Gujran, Kadiana Khurd and Dhanansu. Between 2016-17 and 2020-21, a total of 986-acre land of these villages was acquired by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority, the PSIEC for the Cycle Valley Project. The cycle valley is connected with the Chandigarh-Ludhiana highway by a 100 feet wide 4-laned 8.5 km external road. Panchayats got a compensation of Rs 242 crore as the village common land was got acquired.

Sarpanches withdrew amount ‘illegally’ Between 2016-17 and 2020-21, 986-acre land of Salempur, Salkiana, Bounkar Gujran, Kadiana Khurd and Dhanansu villages was acquired by the government for Cycle Valley Project

Salempur, Salkiana, Bounkar Gujran, Kadiana Khurd and Dhanansu villages was acquired by the government for Cycle Valley Project Panchayats got a compensation of Rs 242 cr

Sarpanches of these villages, in connivance with some officials of the local department, had withdrawn around Rs 100 crore from the accounts of the panchayats

Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar ordered a inquiry

However, going against the rules, the sarpanches of these villages, in connivance with local department officials, had withdrawn around Rs 100 crore from the accounts of panchayats.

As per a notification issued by the government, any amount received in lieu of village land acquisition can be spent only on either the purchase of common land for the village or the amount should be deposited in panchayat account under the fixed deposit head. Only interest amount of the FD can be used for the welfare of the village and the principal amount remained to be untouched.

Taking cognisance of the issue, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats Laljit Singh Bhullar last week ordered the Financial Commissioner, Rural Development, to hold an inquiry and submit a report within two weeks. In his letter to the officer, he claimed it to be the work of ‘corrupt officials’ and sarpanches.

#Pathankot