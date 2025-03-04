100 farmers to hold hunger strike in Punjab in solidarity with Dallewal
Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s indefinite fast to complete 100 days on Wednesday
Up to 100 farmers in each district will hold a day-long hunger strike outside their respective deputy commissioner’s officers on Wednesday in solidarity with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.
Kaka Singh Kotda, leader of Khanauri Morcha, said the hunger strike will be held to express solidarity with Dallewal, whose indefinite fast will complete 100 days on Wednesday.
