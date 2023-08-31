100 houses in Kapurthala develop cracks, many on brink of collapse

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, August 30

As Beas floodwaters gradually recede in areas around Kapurthala, the trail of destruction they have left behind is being revealed. As many as five houses have been completely swept away in the affected villages and nearly 100 houses have developed cracks, with some on the brink of collapse.

The havoc wreaked by the recent floods extends beyond structural damage. Inhabitants have suffered substantial losses after their homes were inundated, causing damage to furniture and other essential belongings. The loss of livestock has compounded the tragedy, especially for those whose livelihoods depend on rearing cattle.

Among the hardest-hit areas are Baupur Jadid, Baupur Kadim, Rampur Gaura, Mohammadabad, Bhaini Kadar Bakhash, Sangra, Mand Bandu Jadid and Mand Gujarpur.

Manjit Kaur, a resident of Rampur Gaura village in Sultanpur Lodhi, said her house was among the five swept away by the floods.

Gurnam Singh, a farmer from Mohammadabad village, said, “Two rooms of my house got submerged. As the water has receded, cracks are visible in the structure. The roof also may give way soon if repair is not done immediately.”

Farm leader Paramjit Singh emphasised the need for immediate government intervention to assess losses and provide financial aid.

“Without support from the authorities, the road to recovery seems unlikely. It might take years before normalcy is restored,” he added.

#Kapurthala