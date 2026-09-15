DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / '100 per cent case of dismissal': SC on suspended Punjab Police DIG Bhullar's bail plea

'100 per cent case of dismissal': SC on suspended Punjab Police DIG Bhullar's bail plea

Bhullar has challenged the dismissal of his bail plea by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on August 10

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:31 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar. File photo
Advertisement

“It's 100 per cent case of dismissal,” the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while hearing the second bail plea of suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar who was arrested by the CBI in October last year in connection with a corruption case.

A Bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana posted the matter for hearing after four weeks, and also indicated that it would examine the bail plea after certain material witnesses had been examined.

Advertisement

“It's 100 per cent case of dismissal! You want dismissal now or later?” the CJI asked.

Advertisement

Bhullar's counsel submitted that the complainant and some material witnesses had not yet been examined, while statements of some were recorded.

Bhullar has challenged the dismissal of his bail plea by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on August 10.

Advertisement

On April 10, the top court refused to entertain his bail plea in the case. It granted Bhullar the liberty to approach the high court for bail if the trial in the case did not begin within two months.

A complaint was filed in October last year. It alleged that Bhullar, who was posted as DIG of Ropar range, demanded illegal gratification through a private intermediary to secure favourable treatment in an FIR registered at Sirhind police station.

An FIR was registered and a trap was laid on October 16 last year in Chandigarh where a co-accused was apprehended while allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh as part of the demanded bribe.

Bhullar was arrested in the case. Later in January, a special CBI court in Chandigarh dismissed his plea seeking bail.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts