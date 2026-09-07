100 truckloads of sand, gravel ‘mined’ near Bharatgarh railway bridge in Ropar

A case of alleged illegal mining on a commercial scale in the Kundlu rivulet near Bharatgarh has come to light, with local residents claiming that nearly 100 truckloads of sand and gravel were extracted from the area near a railway bridge on the night of September 5-6.

According to villagers, heavy earthmoving machinery was deployed near the railway bridge over the rivulet, where deep pits were dug in the riverbed. The residents alleged that the excavation was carried out on a large scale and could pose a threat to the safety and stability of the railway bridge.

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The villagers claimed that they had informed officials of Mining Department about the activity, but no timely action was taken. Alleging inaction on the part of the department, the residents intervened themselves and seized a JCB machine and a tipper allegedly being used for excavation and transportation of the mined material.

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The villagers said several persons operating the machinery fled the spot after residents resisted the mining activity. The seized the JCB and tipper were subsequently handed over to the police.

Ropar DC Aditya Dachalwal said he had directed Mining Department officials to take appropriate action. He also confirmed that the JCB and tipper seized by the villagers were in police custody.

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Meanwhile, Executive Engineer, Mining, Anandpur Sahib, Bhavuk Sharma, could not be contacted despite repeated calls and WhatsApp messages sent to his mobile phone.

Sources said the persons carrying out the excavation had allegedly claimed that the activity was being undertaken for desilting the rivulet. However, the sources pointed out that desilting of rivers and rivulets was not permitted during the monsoon season until September 30.

They further said that even when desilting was permitted, excavation close to vital infrastructure such as bridges could not be carried out without following prescribed safety and technical procedures. The activity near the railway bridge, therefore, raised serious questions about its legality and the potential threat it posed to the infrastructure, the sources said.

The incident has also raised questions about Mining Department’s monitoring mechanism in the area. Villagers alleged that the extraction continued even after the department had been informed, forcing them to intervene themselves.

The alleged removal of nearly 100 truckloads of sand and gravel from the site has further intensified concerns over large-scale illegal mining in the district. The deep pits reportedly created near the railway bridge could also have implications for the stability of the structure, particularly during periods of heavy flow in the rivulet.

Officials are now expected to ascertain the quantity of material extracted, identify those involved and determine whether the activity was carried out under any valid permission for desilting. The role of officials in monitoring the site and the circumstances under which the machinery was allowed to operate near the railway bridge may also come under scrutiny.