1,000 SSA non-teaching staffers up in arms over Punjab govt’s conditional regularisation

Over 1,000 Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) non-teaching staffers are up in arms against a state government decision to regularise their services, subject to payment of basic salary for a three-year probation period. Most employees have completed 20 years of service and are drawing a salary of Rs 40,000 as contractual employees.

Rajinder Singh, president of the SSA non-teaching staff association, said, “At least 100 employees are retiring in the next three to five years. By the time we start getting full salary after three years, many of us would have retired.” The SSA non-teaching staff includes accountants, data entry operators, MIS coordinators, and Assistant Project Coordinators (Finance).

Education Department officials said the regularisation orders were issued on the instructions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Association leaders accused the state government of playing with employees’ futures to save Rs 25 crore. Singh said, “It was not possible for us to manage our expenses on a meagre Rs 16,000.”