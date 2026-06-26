102 file papers for Jalalabad MC elections

A total of 102 candidates filed nominations for elections to the 17 wards of the Jalalabad Municipal Council by the close of nominations on Thursday. According to official sources, the candidates include 23 from the Congress, 21 from AAP, 18 from SAD, 20 from the BJP and 20 Independents.

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Jalalabad SDM Kanwarjit Singh Mann said all arrangements for the elections have been completed. In all, 33 polling booths have been set up for nearly 28,000 voters. Polling would be held on July 5, with counting to take place immediately after voting ends.

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Officials said the Jalalabad municipal elections were earlier postponed as final electoral rolls for some wards were not received in time.