103 nodal grievances centres set up in Punjab: Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO

Chandigarh, September 5

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said 103 nodal complaint centres have been set up across the state to redress grievances of electricity consumers.

Informing that the centres would have toll-free number 1912, the minister said Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) was providing electricity supply to about 99 lakh consumers across the state. He also said the PSPCL had more than 9,000 dedicated employees/officers to redress the complaints of consumers regarding power supply.

They work in 24-hour shifts to handle power supply complaints of consumers distributed across 500 sub-division offices, said the minister.

He said consumers had the option of calling the toll-free number 1912 or texting “No Supply” to 1912 to lodge complaints.

