108 villages in Sangrur dist get ODF Plus status

Sangrur, April 22

Sangrur has become the first district of Punjab to join the green zone in the campaign to make villages open defecation free (ODF) Plus under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural).

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal lauded the team under the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Varjeet Walia for the achievement.

Senior officials said cleanliness campaigns had received a good response in many villages of the district.

There are 108 villages in the district, including Mandvi, Mangwal, Farwahi, Rai Dharana, Nurpura, Khanal Kalan, Majhi, Bakhtri, Bhadalwad, Punnawal and others, where liquid or solid waste management projects have been completed. These villages have attained the ODF Plus status.

“After the inclusion of Sangrur district in the green zone under the ODF Plus by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, department teams are more enthusiastic to complete the next phase of the mission. Officials of the Panchayati Raj, Water Supply and Sanitation Departments, all block development and panchayat officials have been playing an active role in achieving the goal,” the DC said.

He said, “Apart from this, funds have also been received for solid waste management in 107 villages and for liquid waste management in 121 villages of the district under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural).”

“More funds of the 15th Finance Commission and MGNREGA will be used to set up liquid and solid waste management projects in villages,” the DC said.