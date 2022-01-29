109-yr-old Malerkotla woman determined to keep date

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Malerkotla, January 28

Oldest voter of Malerkotla constituency Bibi Nasivan (109) is determined to cast her vote on February 20. She said she would exercise her franchise at a polling station and not through postal ballot.

“Everyone should cast their franchise and play their role in electing a good government to power,” said Nasivan, who lives in Teliya street of Malerkotla.

Bibi Nasivan has six daughters and two sons, of them one of her daughters and a son had died while another son, five daughters and 33 grandchildren, including 25 grandsons, are alive.

“Even at this age, my mother-in-law is adamant to go to a polling station to cast her vote. We had asked her to vote through postal ballot from home, but she denied. She has always been motivating others too to exercise their franchise and play their role of a responsible citizen. As to best of my knowledge, she has never missed to cast her vote,” said Salma.

Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Madhavi Kataria said they had launched a special campaign to boost voter turnout. “Navisan is Malerkotla’s oldest voter. With a video of her, we are requesting everyone to use their right to vote. We are also thankful to her for her help,” said DC Kataria.

The administration’s campaign is getting a good response and many other elderly voters are also coming out in its support.

“I appeal to every citizen to cast their vote without any pressure and allurement. I am happy that Malerkotla residents will be casting their vote first time after it being declared a district and that too under the command of a women DC and SSP. Area women should outnumber men in voting,” said Bibi Ralli (109) of Bhumsi area in Malerkotla.

