Rs 10K penalty on PUNSUP PIO

Muktsar: The State Information Commission has imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on Muktsar PUNSUP Public Information Officer (PIO) for delay in providing information to Sandeep Kumar, an RTI activist. The Commission held the PIO guilty of repeated defiance of its orders to provide information. TNS

Man succumbs to burn injuries

Abohar: Sahib Singh of Kotkapura, who had tried to immolate himself last week near his in-laws’ house on Krishna Nagar Road, on Thursday succumbed to his burn injuries. A case under Sections 306 and 511 of the IPC had been registered against his wife Renuka and her sister Monica, brother Ashish, mother Sumitra Devi and father Satyanarain Goyal. OC

Two watchmen murdered

Bathinda: Murders of two watchmen in separate incidents were reported in Bathinda on Friday. Sukhwinder Singh of Dibrikhana village has been booked under Section 302 of the IPC in the murder case which took place at Jassi Pao wali village. The deceased has been identified as Gurdas Singh of Dhobiana Basti. In another case in Malout, Ajmer Singh of Buladewala village was found murdered. TNS

Commissioner refuses gifts

Faridkot: Divisional Commissioner Chander Gaind on Friday refused to accept gifts from visitors on Diwali. Notices in this regard have been pasted at the entrance of his office and residence. The notices say: “I wish you a very Happy Diwali, no gifts, please.” TNS

40-yr-old dies by suicide

Abohar: A 40-year-old man, Deepak Pohia, reportedly died by suicide at his Bharatpur residence on Thursday. Preliminary reports indicated that he was upset over domestic dispute. He had almost two decades of experience in the field of journalism. OC

Thakur is trader board chief

Chandigarh: Anil Thakur on Friday assumed charge as Chairman, Punjab Traders Board, in the presence of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer. Cheema expressed confidence that Thakur would act as a bridge between the government and traders for effective implementation of pro-traders policies. TNS

3 booked on rape charge

Sangrur: A married woman was allegedly confined to a house and raped for two months by two men — Harjinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh. The victim said she managed to escape a few days back. “We have registered a case and are conducting raids to arrest the suspects,” said Sub-Inspector Jaswinder Kaur. TNS

Residents demand road repair

Muktsar: After a four-year-old boy was crushed to death by a truck near the railway crossing on Bura Gujjar Road here on Tuesday, some locals, under the banner of Bura Gujjar Road Sangharsh Committee, on Friday held a condolence meeting outside a school on the road. Later, they handed over memorandums to the DC and SSP, demanding immediate repair of the road and implementation of road safety rules.

