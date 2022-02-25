10K spectators allowed at Attari 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony

10K spectators allowed at Attari 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony

Visitors during the Retreat ceremony at the Attari border. Vishal Kumar

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, February 24

The hustle and bustle at the Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post (JCP) has returned with the resumption of visitors’ entry to the gallery to watch the ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony.

The daily evening ceremony, also known as the flag lowering routine, is conducted between India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers, jointly at the zero line of the India-Pakistan border.

With the impact of Covid threat decreasing, the authorities have allowed around 10,000 guests, half the capacity of the spectators’ gallery at the JCP daily.

The move has also brought a relief to hundreds of local sellers, dhaba owners, tattoo makers, flag painters and juice vendors, among others, who are dependent on tourists for their business.

They have been struggling to make ends meet ever since the ceremony was restricted for visitors since March 7, 2020. Though it was partially allowed with a limit of 300 persons in September last year, followed by enhancing it to 5,000 in October, a blanket ban on visitors’ entry was imposed since January 6 as per the health guidelines by the Union Health Ministry.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira said: “The gallery at the JCP has a capacity to accommodate 25,000 visitors. Keeping in view the relaxation of Covid guidelines, it was decided to allow 10,000-12,000 visitors to watch the ceremony,” he said.

The ‘Hop on Hop off’ double decker bus which tours key spots of Amritsar, too has started attracting visitors. Sanjeev Aggarwal, who runs the operation of the bus, said they had been instructed to accept the bookings up to half the capacity of the buses.

“Majority of the tourists, especially foreigners, will opt for the double decker bus to visit the Attari-Wagah border. The bus operation remained suspended for want of passengers as they preferred taxis to visit local spots. We have been getting a number of bookings now with the resumption of visitors to the Attari-Wagah border,” he said.

Sarhad, an Indian-Pakistan cuisine restaurant near the border, which had shut its operations since March 2020, too would open soon. Owner Aman Jaspal said the resumption of visitors to the retreat ceremony was a good reason to revive the restaurant. “This move will also help generate employment and trade for thousands of small-time traders who belong to the Attari border belt, which is otherwise devoid of any economic activity,” he said.

Joginder Singh who runs a roadside shop in Attari said he had to close his food joint for want of customers. “Earlier, we were dependent on policemen, BSF staffers and porters but now I will make it fully operational,” he said.

Local bizmen eye good trade

  Local bizmen eye good trade
  • The move has brought a relief to hundreds of local traders, sellers, dhaba owners, tattoo makers, flag painters and juice vendors, among others, who are dependent on tourists for their business

