Punjab: SIT grills DIG Inderbir Singh for 3 hrs in Rs 10L graft case

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, August 22

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Inderbir Singh, who is currently posted at the Police Academy in Phillaur, today appeared before a two-member special investigation team (SIT) of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) probing the corruption and NDPS case, in which DSP-rank officer Lakhvir Singh was arrested by the Tarn Taran police on July 6. He was grilled for three hours.

likely to be summoned again DIG Inderbir Singh was summoned for the second time to record his statement and reply to the SIT queries. The report will be submitted to the higher-ups and if need be, the DIG will be summoned again.— Gurmeet Singh, SSP, VB, Ferozepur

The SIT, including SSP, VB, Ferozepur, Gurmeet Singh and SSP, VB, Amritsar, Varinder Singh, was probing the case while the VB Director was supervising it.

As per details, the Bhikhwind police on June 30 arrested Surjit Singh of Mari Megha village for allegedly possessing 900 gm of opium. His interrogation led to the arrest of one Pishora Singh. Later during the probe, the police nabbed the then Faridkot DSP, Lakhvir Singh, on corruption charge. He was accused of taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh for letting off Pishora Singh in an FIR earlier.

SSP Gurmeet said besides Lakhvir, Surjit and Pishora, the VB had arrested Heera Singh of Dubli village in Tarn Taran. Head Constable Nishan Singh is absconding in the case. ASI Rashpal Singh was also booked in the FIR registered under Sections 18, 29, 59, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act, Sections 213, 214 and 120B of the IPC and Sections 7A and 8 (1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act with the Bhikhiwind police. The case was later handed over to the VB for further probe.

Notably, DIG Inderbir’s name cropped up during the interrogation of Lakhvir, who had alleged that he was acting on the direction of the then DIG, Ferozepur Range, Inderbir Singh.

Talking to the media, the DIG said he had submitted his version with the SIT and couldn’t speak further as the matter was being probed. He said all allegations levelled against him were baseless.

