Rs 11.38 lakh drug money, intoxicating pills seized

Abohar, June 22

On the complaint of District Drug Inspector Shishan Mittal, the Abohar City-2 police recovered Rs 11.38 lakh of drug money and 590 intoxicating pills from the bike of an alleged supplier here. While the suspect is still out of police reach, a case has been registered under Sections 22, 61, 85 of the NDPS against one Vikas Kumar.

The police was informed that Vikas Kumar, a resident of Arya Nagar, had been visiting medicine shops to market intoxicating pills under the guise of medical representative. When the police raided his house, Vikas was missing from there while the bike parked outside his house was checked. 590 intoxicating pills and Rs 11.38 lakh drug money was recovered.

