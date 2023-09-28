11 Additional Judges of Punjab & Haryana High Court now permanent

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 27

The Centre on Wednesday notified the appointment of 11 Additional Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as permanent judges.

The judges whose appointment has been notified are Justice Nidhi Gupta, Justice Sanjay Vashisth, Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya, Justice Namit Kumar, Justice Harkesh Manuja, Justice Aman Chaudhary, Justice Naresh Singh, Justice Harsh Bunger, Justice Jagmohan Bansal, Justice Deepak Manchanda, and Justice Alok Jain.

On August 14 last year, the Centre had notified their appointment as Additional Judges.