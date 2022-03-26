11 arrested with contraband

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 25

The police have arrested 11 persons for illegally possessing drugs. Cops seized 2 kg of ganja and Rs 1.25 lakh from Shivaji Yadav of Gopalganj, Bihar, 230-gm ganja from Rajesh Shah.

The police recovered 10-gm heroin from Sagar, 50-gm smack from Harkamal Singh, 11 gm from Prince and Naveen of Raisinghnagar, 7-gm smack from Inderjit and Vijay, 130-gm opium from Ajay and 90 gm from Sukhwinder. Mohammad Arif was held with 4-kg poppy husk and Jaswinder Singh with 800-gm. The accused have been held. —