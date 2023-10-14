11 Bangladesh nationals held from Attari ICP

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 13

Eleven Bangladesh nationals, including an expectant woman and five children, were arrested by the BSF from the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari on Thursday.

They had entered India illegally with the help of fake travel agents in West Bengal and Bangladesh. After crossing the border to Pakistan, they wanted to go to Iran in search of employment opportunities, a probe has found.

The Bangladesh nationals had scaled an 11-foot perimeter wall of the ICP near Roranwala village. They were helped by two locals who assured them that they would be able to reach Pakistan once they scaled the wall.

The arrested Bangladeshis have been identified as Mohammad Sanoor Ali, Allahuddin, Khaleed Hossain, Mimar Miya, Ismile Hussain, Rajna Begum, Mainah Begum, Nazmin, Tamim, Jomir Ali and Faim.

The police have also arrested Ranjit Singh of Chabaal in Tarn Taran and his accomplice who helped them to scale the wall by cutting barbed wires over the wall of the ICP. Investigation was on to identify the accomplice of Ranjit, said Attari DSP Gurinder Pal Singh Nagra.

Three West Bengal residents have also been booked in the case and police teams dispatched to arrest them, said a police official.

Investigations revealed that the Bangladesh nationals wanted to go to Iran via Pakistan. One of them, Mohammad Sanoor Ali, had earlier gone to Iran five years ago.

“There is a legal way to arrive in India by furnishing visa formalities but due to a lack of awareness, illiteracy and poverty, they fell in the trap of agents who lured them to cross over after taking some money,” said DSP Nagra.

They had reportedly entered India on October 2 and arrived in Amritsar on October 11.

