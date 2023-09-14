11 booked for Abohar clash

Abohar, September 13
The police here, while acting on intelligence inputs, have registered a case under Sections 336, 160, 148, 149 and 427 of the IPC and 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against 11 identified and some unknown people in connection with yesterday’s clash between two groups near the New Grain Market here.
Cops said occupants of Innova clashed with riders of three motorcycles. They were carrying lathis, kirpan, axes and other weapons. Besides using sticks and bricks, they also indulged in firing. The miscreants fled leaving behind some bikes.
