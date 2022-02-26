11 cell phones recovered from jail inmates

Ferozepur, February 25
A total of 11 mobile phones were seized in the Ferozepur Central Jail. As per information, a mobile phone was recovered from an undertrial identified as Lakhvir Singh.
Another cell phone was recovered from undertrial Samar Singh while four mobile phones were recovered from undertrial Dhawan Singh and a mobile phone was found in possession of undertrial Vishal Sharma.
Jail Superintendent Parvinder Singh said four more mobile phones were found lying abandoned. The accused have been booked. —
