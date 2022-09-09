11 IAS, 16 PCS officers shifted in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

The government today transferred 11 IAS and 16 PCS officers. KAP Sinha, who was transferred from the Finance and Excise Department after the presentation of the Budget and release of excise policy, has been given the important post of Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Rehabilitation.

He has swapped his place with Anurag Aggarwal, who goes as Additional Chief Secretary, Food Processing and Jails.

The government has also appointed officers on two important posts lying vacant. Alaknanda Dayal is now Secretary, Medical Education and Research, while VK Meena is now Principal Secretary, Printing and Stationery.

Chander Gaind is Commissioner, Faridkot, and Daljit Singh Mangat is Commissioner, Ferozepur division. Vinay Bublaini has been given the additional charge of nodal officer for Anti-Drug Abuse Campaign. Arvind Pal Singh has been replaced by Madhavi Kataria as Director, Social Security, and he goes as MD, Sugarfed.

Senu Duggal has been given additional charge of General Administration and Sandeep Kumar is Fazilka ADC. Besides, 16 PCS officers have been transferred.