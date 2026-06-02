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Home / Punjab / 11 IPS shifted, Jalandhar gets new commissioner

11 IPS shifted, Jalandhar gets new commissioner

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 08:51 AM Jun 02, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Government on Monday ordered the transfer and posting of 11 IPS officers with immediate effect as part of an administrative reshuffle.

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According to an order issued by the Home Affairs Department, senior IPS officer Anita Punj has been shifted from the post of Special DG-cum-Director, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy (MRS PPA), Phillaur, and posted as Special DGP, Human Resource Development and Welfare.

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Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur has been appointed as Director, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy (MRS PPA), Phillaur, while Ludhiana Range DIG Satinder Singh has been posted as the new Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar.

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Pradeep Kumar Yadav will continue as IGP (Technical Services), Punjab, and has been relieved of his additional charge as Resident Commissioner, Police Coordination, Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi.

Commandant, 75 Battalion, PAP, Jalandhar, Vivek Sheel Soni has been assigned the work of DIG (Border Range), Amritsar. Three officers recently promoted to the rank of DIG have also been given new assignments. Surinderjit Singh Mand has been posted as DIG (Prisons), Kanwaldeep Singh as DIG (Law and Order), and Sandeep Kumar Sharma as DIG (PAP-II), Jalandhar.

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Sandeep Goel, who was serving as DIG (AGTF-II), Ludhiana, and holding additional charge of the DIG (Border Range), Amritsar, has been posted as DIG (Ludhiana Range). Among other changes, SSP (Amritsar Rural) Suhail Qasim Mir has been appointed AIG (Personnel-I), Punjab, while Faridkot SSP Pragya Jain has been posted as AIG (Law and Order) at Chandigarh.

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