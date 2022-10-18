11 more MD seats for Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana

Faridkot, October 17
The state government on Monday announced 11 more postgraduate medical seats (in MD/MS courses) in four departments of Dayanand Medical College (DMC) in Ludhiana.
The departments in which the seats have been increased include general medicine (four), paediatrics (one), radio diagnosis (four) and community medicine (two).
The process to make admission in the postgraduate medical courses is already underway. While the first round of counselling for 681 seats in seven medical colleges has been completed, the admission to 11 increased seats will be made in the second round of counselling, said the Registrar of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences.
Earlier, seven medical colleges in the state were offering 681 postgraduate medical seats, which have now increased to 692.
