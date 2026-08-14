12 Punjab Police personnel selected for President’s Police Medals

Recognising the outstanding services of the Punjab Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India (GOI), on the eve of 80th Independence Day announced the names of the 12 Punjab Police officers/officials, to be awarded President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

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Inspector Baljit Singh, Incharge of CIA Barnala is to be conferred with the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. He is being given the award for his exceptional contributions to law enforcement, particularly in crime control, anti-drug operations, and maintaining public order in Barnala.

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Similarly, two IPS officers, including Inspector General of Police (IGP) Intelligence (Admin) Babu Lal Meena and IGP Provisioning Dr S Boopathi, and six PPS officers, including SP PBI Sangrur Navreet Singh Virk, DSP Headquarters Sangrur Karnail Singh, DSP Security Subhash Chand, DSP CID Unit Amritsar Sanjeev Kumar, ACP North Amritsar Gagandeep Singh and DSP Jahan Khelan Jasvir Singh are among 11 officers/officials who have been selected for the Medal for Meritorious Service.

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The remaining officials include Inspector Rashpal Singh, Inspector Nirmal Singh and ASI Nirmal Singh.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, while congratulating the awardees, expressed gratitude to the Central Government and State Government for recognising the services of these officers and boosting morale of the entire Punjab Police force.

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Terming these honours as a proud recognition of their dedication, professionalism and exemplary service, the DGP said that their achievement is an inspiration for the entire Punjab Police family to uphold the highest standards of duty and continue serving the people with commitment and distinction.

He said that such recognition plays a significant role in encouraging the police force to work with more dedication and devotion, which is pivotal in a border state having manifold security challenges.

SP Navreet Singh Virk, PBI Sangrur, has been honoured for his dedicated and meritorious service in the police department. During the last three years, he has received 12 DGP’s Commendation Discs for outstanding professional service. He was also honoured with the Chief Minister’s Medal on Republic Day in January 2025.