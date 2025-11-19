DT
Home / Punjab / 11 tubewell motors stolen in MLA’s village, no FIR yet

11 tubewell motors stolen in MLA’s village, no FIR yet

Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 07:00 AM Nov 19, 2025 IST
The Muktsar police have failed to file an FIR after 11 tubewell motors were stolen in a day in local MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar’s native Fattanwala village.

Farmers claimed they went to the Sadar Muktsar police station on Saturday morning, a day after the thefts. An ASI was assigned the inquiry, but no action had been taken so far. They added that 13 motors had been stolen from the same spot in March 2022, but neither were the thieves identified nor the motors recovered.

Farmer Harjinder Singh Aulakh, who lost three motors, an inverter battery and the DVR of his CCTV system, said, “I had installed CCTV cameras and a strong iron gate, but the thieves took everything, including the DVR. We submitted a complaint to the police, but nothing has been done so far.”

Another farmer and municipal councillor Tejinder Singh Jimmy Fattanwala said, “My three motors were stolen in 2022. Each motor costs Rs 30,000-35,000. Police stations face severe staff shortage, and many personnel remain deployed with politicians.”

AAP leader and village sarpanch Amrinder Brar said the situation would improve only if the security of some so-called VIPs was reviewed. Sadar Muktsar SHO Harpreet Singh said, “We have not received any complaint from the affected farmers yet.” AAP MLA Kaka Brar too said he had no information about the incident. “Nobody has informed me about the thefts. I can take up the matter only after a complaint,” he said.

