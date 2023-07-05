11 women among 14 nabbed by SIT

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, July 4

The special investigation team (SIT) set up to probe cases of illegal trafficking of people to West Asia, has arrested 14 persons, including 11 women, in 22 cases registered so far. Besides, lookout circulars (LoC) have been issued against seven persons.

Minting money Even sub-agents working in villages, who refer women to the main agents, get a good commission. Their main target is women from economically weaker sections. Randhir Singh, Ferozepur SP

Ferozepur SP Randhir Singh, who is heading the investigation, today apprised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of the progress made in these cases.

Of the 22 FIRs, five have been registered in Ferozepur district, four in Hoshiarpur, two in Ludhiana (Rural), two in Tarn Taran, six in Jalandhar (Rural) and one in Moga district.

Two accused were arrested in Ferozepur, one in Mohali, one in Ludhiana (Rural), five in Jalandhar (Rural) and one in Moga district.

“The accused used to promise work visa to aspirants wanting to go abroad in search of greener pastures, but instead sent them on tourist visa,” said Randhir.

The SP said in most of the cases, the aspirants were promised work visa for Dubai, but they sent to Oman. “The agents used to promise the moon to the victims, including high salaries, and good working environment. In reality, the victims used to get low wages and worked in deplorable conditions. Later, these agents would demand huge amount of money to send the victims back to India,” he said.