11 years on, HC quashes selection of warders, others on sports quota

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 20

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that selection and consequential appointment was not sustainable once it was established that the departmental selection committee failed to follow the procedure laid down in the applicable rules and instructions for selecting candidates claiming reservation under the sportsperson category. The assertion came as Justice Anil Kshetarpal quashed the list of selected candidates belonging to the sportsperson category more than 11 years after the process was initiated for recruiting warders.

Justify extension of Agri Director: Court The Punjab and Haryana High Court has given the state of Punjab time till May to justify the six-month extension in service granted to the Director, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Gurvinder Singh

The matter was brought to the notice of Justice Anil Kshetarpal of the High Court after a writ petition was filed against the state and other respondents by Jaswant Singh through counsel Krishan Singh Dadwal

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, the counsel representing the state prayed for additional time to file its reply in the matter “in order to justify the extension of six months in service” given to Gurvinder Singh after completing 58 –– the age of superannuation

Taking a note of the prayer, Justice Kshetarpal adjourned the hearing in the matter. The case will now come up for further hearing on May 2 for the state to file its reply.

Taking up a bunch of petitions against the state of Punjab and other respondents by Khushwinder Singh and other petitioners through counsel Amit Singh Sethi, Justice Kshetarpal observed that the Punjab Department of Jails (Prison) issued a notice on October 12, 2011, inviting applications for recruiting 527 warders, drivers and others. The batch of writ petitions pertained to the selection of sportspersons as warders.

Justice Kshetarpal asserted that it was undisputed that the departmental selection committee failed to select sportspersons claiming recruitment under the sportsperson category on the basis of the sports gradation certificates issued in accordance with the instructions dated December 10, 1987, which were modified from time to time.

Justice Kshetarpal also observed that the state, during the course of the hearing, did not dispute that gradation certificate’s requirement was dispensed with and the selection was made on the basis of height, educational qualifications, interview marks, physical measurement test and physical efficiency test.

Justice Kshetarpal further observed that there was no occasion for the committee to complete the selection process in disregard to instructions, once it was not in dispute that the government had introduced the concept of issuing gradation certificates for the candidates to claim reservation in direct recruitments for the posts reserved for sportspersons.

Justice Kshetarpal asserted: “The state government, in exercise of its executive powers under Article 162 of the Constitution, is entitled to issue instructions from time to time. Such instructions in the absence of any conscious decision to exclude them, are binding on the recruiting agencies. It is not appropriate for the departmental selection committee to ignore the instructions and rules. Hence, the selection based on the criteria, which is in violation of the instructions, cannot be sustained.”

Justice Kshetarpal added that the selected candidates could not claim they were entitled to be selected following the completion of their training and probation period. Similarly, there was no merit in their plea of not being at fault.

Before parting, Justice Kshetarpal asserted that the court was left with no choice but to quash the select list with regard to the category of sportspersons. It would be open to the state and other respondents to take a call whether they intended to proceed with the selection process, particularly when the recruitment notice was issued around 11 years ago.