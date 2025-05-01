111 LMT wheat procured: Minister

Around 114 lakh metric tonne (LMT) wheat has arrived in the mandis across the state and around 111 LMT out of that has been procured so far.

Stating this here on Wednesday, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said the procurement by government agencies had crossed 100 LMT mark and it currently stood at 103 LMT. He said Rs 22,815 crore had been credited to the accounts of farmers. Till date, 6,28,674 farmers had brought their produce to the mandis. The lifting was also gaining momentum and 47.37 LMT (56.6 per cent) produce had been lifted, he added. To ensure hassle-free procurement, 2,885 centres, including 1,021 temporary ones, had been established in the state, he claimed.