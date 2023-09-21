114 cases surface in Muktsar, but no medical specialist

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, September 20

The number of dengue patients is increasing day by day and special wards have also been set up for them in hospitals, but there is not even a single medicine specialist (MD Medicine) in the district.

So far, 114 dengue cases have been detected in the district. Of these, 38 are active patients. However, due to the absence of medicine specialist, the patients are being referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.

CMO Dr Rita Bala said, “We have formed teams, which are destroying dengue larvae and issuing challans as well. Dengue wards have been set up in all civil hospitals. It is a fact that there is not even a single (MD Medicine) doctor posted in the district.”

