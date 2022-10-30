116 incidents in Muktsar district

Muktsar, October 29
The incidents of stubble-burning are increasing daily in Muktsar. However, the air quality is, so far, better in comparison to previous years.
As many as 116 incidents of farm fires have been reported in the district so far. Muktsar Chief Agriculture Officer Gurpreet Singh said: “The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) officials have received reports of 116 stubble-burning incidents during the ongoing paddy harvesting season, but these are yet to be verified.”
