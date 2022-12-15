118 arms licences suspended in Faridkot

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 14

The district administration on Monday suspended 118 fire arms licences.

“Notices have been issued to 940 persons to hear their objections about the cancellation of the arms licences and at the first stage of the processing, 118 licences have been suspended,” said Faridkot Deputy Commissioner Ruhee Dugg.

The process to scrutinise other licenses is underway.

The Police Department had written to the DC to cancel multiple arms licences in the district, claiming that many of the licence holders were settled in foreign countries and others had died in the past decade.

Among the suspended licenses, 68 arms licence holders had died and their fire weapons were lying with the police or private arms dealers.

The other 50 suspended licences belonged to those who have more than two licenced weapons. These licence holders were asked to deposit the additional ones with the area the police or sell them off but they did not comply with the orders, hence their licences were suspended.

The Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Government of India, had issued a notification in February 2020, which stated that the licence holders must deposit or surrender the additional weapons within a year.

Plant five trees for licence

In order to mobilise people to increase area under forests, Faridkot Divisional Commissioner Chander Gaind has written to the district authorities

He asked them to ensure that anyone who wants the new arms license or renewal of an existing will have to plant five saplings

The applicant has to submit a selfie with each planted sapling at the time of filling of an application to get the licence

After 1 month, before moving the application for police clearance, the applicant has to furnish details of the planted trees by submitting new selfies with grown up trees

