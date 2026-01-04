119 arrested for drug smuggling

As part of the “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign, the Punjab Police conducted raids at 347 locations on Saturday, leading to the arrest of 119 drug smugglers after the registration of 103 first information reports (FIRs) across the state.

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 43,095 in 308 days. The raids have resulted in the seizure of of 2.2 kg heroin, 595 intoxicant tablets and capsules besides Rs 17,620 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers. Over 120 police teams conducted 347 raids across the state.

