119 held under anti-drug drive

The police on Thursday arrested 119 drug smugglers and seized 1.7 kg heroin, 14.6 kg opium and Rs 57,480 cash from their possession under the ongoing war against drugs.

With this, the total number of drug smugglers arrested has reached 17,137 in the past 103 days. Over 200 teams, comprising about 1,300 cops under the supervision of 89 gazetted officers, conducted raids at 465 locations, leading to the registration of 93 FIRs.