12,500 contractual teachers in Punjab to be regularised on July 28: Education Minister Harjot Bains

Chandigarh, July 26
In a major announcement by the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government on Wednesday, 12,500 contractual teachers in Punjab will be regularised on July 28.
Taking to Twitter, Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains announced that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will issue the orders to regularise 12,500 contractual teachers on July 28 in Chandigarh.
MAJOR Announcement by Education Minister @harjotbains
CM @BhagwantMann to issue the orders to regularise 12,500 contractual teachers on 28th of July in Chandigarh
What previous govts couldn't do for the past 10 years, AAP has done in jusy 1+ years
“What previous govts couldn’t do for the past 10 years, AAP has done in just 1+ years”, Bains said in a tweet.
This is a major decision by the AAP government, which had promised to regularise the services of the contractual employees, including teachers.
