12 CAPF companies deployed for Tarn Taran bypoll, HC told

12 CAPF companies deployed for Tarn Taran bypoll, HC told

This is the largest deployment of armed personnel for a single Assembly constituency so far

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:01 AM Nov 11, 2025 IST
File photo
The Punjab and Haryana High Court was on Monday informed that 12 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF)—the largest deployment of armed personnel for a single Assembly constituency so far—have been stationed in Tarn Taran to ensure a free and fair bypoll on November 11.

The Division Bench of Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi and Justice Vikas Suri was hearing a petition filed by Kanchanpreet Kaur, who had sought directions for the conduct of the Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll in a free and fair manner.

Appearing for the Election Commission of India (ECI), counsel Prateek Gupta informed the Bench that the commission had already flagged certain issues to the state authorities and the same were being pursued and resolved.

It was further submitted that “12 companies of the Central Armed Police Force have been deployed so as to ensure free and fair election, which is the largest deployment of armed forces for said purpose,” and that 46 micro-observers had also been deputed.

Additional Advocate-General Rahul Rampal, appearing for Punjab, said the election was being held under the supervision of the ECI and that the state would extend “whatever assistance” was necessary for holding a fair poll “without there being any doubt, gap or lacuna”.

The state and the commission both assured the Bench that all efforts would be made to conduct the election in accordance with law and to address any issue raised expeditiously.

