Home / Punjab / 12 Central armed police force companies deployed for Tarn Taran bypoll, HC told

46 micro-observers have also been deputed to ensure a free and fair bypoll scheduled for November 11

Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:00 PM Nov 10, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. File
The Punjab and Haryana High Court was on Monday informed that 12 companies of the Central Armed Police Force — the largest deployment of armed personnel for a single Assembly constituency so far — have been stationed in Tarn Taran to ensure a free and fair bypoll scheduled for November 11.

The Division Bench of Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi and Justice Vikas Suri was hearing a petition filed by Kanchanpreet Kaur, who had sought directions for the conduct of the Tarn Taran Assembly by-election in a free and fair manner.

Appearing for the Election Commission of India, counsel Prateek Gupta informed the Bench that the Commission had already flagged certain issues to the State authorities and the same were being pursued and resolved. It was further submitted that “12 companies of Central Armed Police Force have been deployed so as to ensure free and fair election, which is the largest deployment of armed forces for said purpose,” and that 46 micro-observers had also been deputed.

Additional Advocate-General Rahul Rampal, appearing for Punjab, stated that the election was being held under the supervision of the Election Commission of India and that the State would extend “whatever assistance” was necessary for holding a fair poll “without there being any doubt, gap or lacuna.”

The State and the Commission both assured the Bench that all efforts would be made to conduct the election in accordance with law and to address any issue raised expeditiously.

“The counsel for respondents further submits that whatever issues were raised by the Election Commission, the same are being addressed in a manner required by the State of Punjab and any query raised as such will be responded in a manner and that too as expeditiously as possible. The senior counsel for the petitioner Baltej Singh Sidhu submitted that keeping in view the statement of counsels for respondents, the present petition may kindly be disposed of as having been not pressed any further. Ten Ordered accordingly,” the Bench concluded.

