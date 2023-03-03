12 govt officials get show-cause notices

Chandigarh, March 2

Cracking a whip on latecomers, the Punjab Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Department has issued show-cause notices to its 12 erring officials. These officials had arrived late at a departmental meeting. They were asked to submit their replies within three days.

Those, who were issued show-cause notices, include District Town Planners (DTPs) Suman Gupta, Ritika Arora and Harpreet Singh, Assistant Town Planners (ATPs) Gagan Chopra, Amarinderjit Singh, Planning Officers Paramjit Singh, Bhupinder Kaur, ADO Kuldeep Singh, private secretary Satish Kumar, senior assistant Vandna Sharma, clerk Kavi Prakash Amoli and steno Gurpreet Kaur.

Notably, Aman Arora, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, had called a meeting to discuss and resolve the issues pertaining to NOCs at his office in the Punjab Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. However, showing a lackadaisical attitude, these employees couldn’t attend the meeting on time. Taking strict note of the dereliction in duty by these officials, the Cabinet Minister directed Chief Administrator, PUDA, to issue them show-cause notices and ask them to submit their reply within three days, failing which strict action would be initiated against them as per the law.

Arora said the Punjab Government had adopted zero tolerance towards negligence in working and urged all employees to come to office on time to ensure seamless services to people in a transparent manner.